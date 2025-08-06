LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,217 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

