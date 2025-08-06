Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 805 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DAR opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.