Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MillerKnoll by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 121,478 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at $32,283,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,252,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 141,936 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in MillerKnoll by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -133.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

