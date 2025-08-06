Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Daktronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Daktronics news, major shareholder Fox Opportunities Fund L. Alta sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $14,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,973,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,106,625.10. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $826.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Daktronics had a positive return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.