Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $2,775,418.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,912.27. This trade represents a 28.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,671.50. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,090 shares of company stock worth $3,403,832 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.