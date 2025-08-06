Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,534 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after buying an additional 1,081,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $59,148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 556,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

