Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,005 Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,636,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,355,000 after purchasing an additional 242,104 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in International General Insurance by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 226,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International General Insurance by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 3.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.27.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 19.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

