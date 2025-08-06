Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,933 Shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,436,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,779,000 after acquiring an additional 298,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.45.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

