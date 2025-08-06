Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 874 Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Service Corporation International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In other news, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $4,295,577.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,602,851.44. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. Service Corporation International has a 1-year low of $71.30 and a 1-year high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.