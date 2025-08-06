Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,617 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 77.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 221,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 96,883 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 219,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

