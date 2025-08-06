Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,899 shares of company stock valued at $38,459,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

