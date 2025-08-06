Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,070 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,572 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,725,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $194.00 and a 1 year high of $301.29. The company has a market cap of $809.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

