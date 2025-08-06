Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sylvest Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sylvest Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 315,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $16,075,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $527.75 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.