Miller Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 303,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

