MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Invests $50,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

