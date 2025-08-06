Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Moderna alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Moderna by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after purchasing an additional 669,614 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 143.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Moderna by 73.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.