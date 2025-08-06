Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 4th

Get alerts:

Amazon.com, Apple, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Western Digital, and Live Nation Entertainment are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing or monetizing music—this includes record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters and music-equipment manufacturers. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenues from record sales, streaming royalties, live events and licensing deals. Their performance can fluctuate with shifts in consumer tastes, technological innovation and broader entertainment-industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $212.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,402,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,880,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.03.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $203.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,222,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,844,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.50.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $40.87 on Monday, hitting $668.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,367. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $300.57 and a one year high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $700.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.45.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,953,682. The stock has a market cap of $280.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.45. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,989. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,840. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

NYSE:LYV traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.72. The company had a trading volume of 821,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,869. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.57. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

