New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share and revenue of $480.47 million for the quarter.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of NFE stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $896.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. New Street Research set a $8.50 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 280,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,279 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 494,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

