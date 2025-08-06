Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 831,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 564,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

