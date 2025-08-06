Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Parsons were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Parsons by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSN opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. Parsons Corporation has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $114.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W lowered Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

