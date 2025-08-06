Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

