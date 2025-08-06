Promising Fitness Stocks To Watch Now – August 4th

Get alerts:

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Paychex, Planet Fitness, Masco, and GAP are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves health, exercise, or wellness services and products—such as gym chains, fitness-equipment manufacturers, wearable-tech providers, and digital workout platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing market for at-home and on-the-go fitness solutions, driven by rising consumer interest in health and well-being. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.29. The stock had a trading volume of 55,449,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,962,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.43. 3,038,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,160. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.81. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $191.44 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.98. 2,829,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,070,005. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.17 and a 200 day moving average of $148.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a one year low of $122.07 and a one year high of $161.24.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.37. 1,312,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,534. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.56. 2,058,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. Masco has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

GAP stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,174,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. GAP has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

