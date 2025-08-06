PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 8.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

In other news, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 736 shares in the company, valued at $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

