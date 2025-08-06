Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Coverage Initiated at Citizens Jmp

Research analysts at Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 432.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QNCX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quince Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7%

Quince Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Quince Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 276,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

