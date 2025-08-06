Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 432.54% from the stock’s current price.

QNCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quince Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QNCX opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Quince Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 276,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

