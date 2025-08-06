Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Investment analysts at Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 437.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QNCX. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of QNCX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 10,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,371. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Quince Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 276,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

