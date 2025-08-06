RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 248,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 712,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 534,938 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,714,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 42,143 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RLJ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.8%

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.08 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.77%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.