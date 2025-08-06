Saybrook Capital NC Buys 6,160 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 266.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,605,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,855,043,000 after acquiring an additional 112,467 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 554,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $208,212,000 after acquiring an additional 549,035 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $527.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.40. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

