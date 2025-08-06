Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) versus Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Financial Contrast

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -483.85% -203.66% -104.76% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -322.46% -262.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sintx Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 956.60%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $2.89 million 2.53 -$11.02 million ($50.56) -0.05 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 9.06 -$7.72 million ($379.74) 0.00

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies. Sintx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.