SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 4,246.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,214 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 91.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 67.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,059,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

NYSE:SPNT opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $948.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.10 million.

In other news, Director La Gueronniere Rafe De sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,149.90. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on SiriusPoint

About SiriusPoint

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.