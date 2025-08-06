SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MDYG stock opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

