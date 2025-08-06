TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 124,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CGC stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.67. Canopy Growth Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.66). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 88.54% and a negative net margin of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

