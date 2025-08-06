TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TEGNA by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TEGNA Price Performance

TEGNA stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.28. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

