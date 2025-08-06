The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.37. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

