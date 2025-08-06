Top Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – August 3rd

Get alerts:

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, IREN, Cleanspark, and Core Scientific are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around Bitcoin—whether that’s mining new coins, holding large Bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets, or building related infrastructure and services. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and industry developments without owning the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. 43,055,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,524,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 6.24.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 50,399,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,813,744. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 4.61. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,739,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,908,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,843,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,393,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. Cleanspark has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 3.72.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. 14,607,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 6.62. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

