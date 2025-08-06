Top Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – August 3rd

Get alerts:

Tesla, Vale, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture or sale of electric vehicles and related technologies, such as batteries and charging infrastructure. They give investors exposure to the growing EV market driven by advances in battery technology, government emissions regulations and shifting consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.64 on Friday, hitting $302.63. The company had a trading volume of 88,785,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,739,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.22 and a 200-day moving average of $311.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 91,150,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,288,176. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,490,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,298,028. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

