Top Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – August 4th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Amazon.com, and Meta Platforms are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. These firms are usually well-established industry leaders with stable revenues, ample liquidity, and a track record of consistent dividend payments. Investors often view large-cap stocks as core portfolio holdings due to their lower volatility and predictable growth profiles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.42. The company had a trading volume of 65,048,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,617,180. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $563.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,416,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,893,574. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $574.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.36. The company had a trading volume of 102,328,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,803,313. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,163,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,919,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $26.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $776.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,368,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $450.80 and a 1 year high of $784.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $701.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Featured Articles