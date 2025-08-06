Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 23,762 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $8.60.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $265.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Mister Car Wash’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,167.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,411.89. The trade was a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica Rogers sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $36,747.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,832.80. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,596 over the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

