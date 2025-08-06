Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 55.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 521,384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,357 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 495.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 413,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,706.54. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

PAYO opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.32%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

