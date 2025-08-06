Vestcor Inc Buys New Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $1,287,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 560,110 shares in the company, valued at $59,248,435.80. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

MCRI opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.56. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.76 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

