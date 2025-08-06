Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 99.08%. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,547.96. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.