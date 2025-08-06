Vestcor Inc Has $87,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 35.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 17,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. one8zero8 LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.3% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 470,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

