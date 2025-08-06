Vestcor Inc Makes New $29,000 Investment in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth about $10,153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,718,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSIX opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.47. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $100.99.

Power Solutions International ( NASDAQ:PSIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 141.76% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

