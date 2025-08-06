Vestcor Inc Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 113.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $26.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $83,016.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,995.91. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 13,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $344,187.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 423,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,343.57. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.