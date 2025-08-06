Vestcor Inc Sells 10,900 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BRP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,884,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BRP by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in BRP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 1.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. BRP had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.66%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

