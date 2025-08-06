Vestcor Inc Sells 12,510 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,694,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 132.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 942,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 537,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $5,687,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $4,137,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $3,771,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCSC opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other ScanSource news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,690.98. This trade represents a 33.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

