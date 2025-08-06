Vestcor Inc Takes $44,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.