Vestcor Inc Trims Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,173 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 712,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 534,938 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,714,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 42,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLJ. Wall Street Zen cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $328.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

