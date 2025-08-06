Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 232.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $84,017.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,956.22. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.25 and a beta of 0.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

