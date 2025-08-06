Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 110,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UTES opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.55. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Profile

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics.

